UAE New Year's Eve: Over 17,000 calls, no casualties recorded by Sharjah Police

Efficient coordination with competent authorities and strategic partners ensured that all calls were promptly attended to.

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 9:46 AM

The comprehensive security plan prepared by the Sharjah Police to organize traffic, and to ensure security in all cities of the emirate, during the 2022 New Year's Eve celebrations and related events, succeeded in recording zero traffic-related casualties in the emirate.

The call centre in the Central Operations Room dealt with 17,734 (emergency and non-emergency) phone calls during the 2022 New Year holidays. Efficient coordination with competent authorities and strategic partners ensured that all calls were promptly attended to.

Colonel Jassim Muhammad bin Hadda, Director of Operations Department at the Sharjah Police, revealed that the Central Operations Room had received about 17,734 calls during the New Year holidays. This included 15,854 calls to the number 999, designated for emergency cases, and 1,880 calls to the number 901, designated for non-emergency cases.

He pointed out that all reports were dealt with, as a result of efficient communication with the competent authorities. All reports received were classified based on their relative importance.

ALSO READ:

He stressed on the keenness of the Sharjah Police to improve response time through the use of the latest technology. This is in alignment with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, to enhance safety and security in the country. He also urged community members not to hesitate to call 999, in the event of any emergency, and to call 901 in non-emergency cases.