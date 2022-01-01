New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 1.6 million people used public transport

The highlight of the highlights, without a doubt, was him welcoming his adorable twins — Sheikha and Rashid
Over 1.6 million people used public and shared transport means and taxis during New Year’s Eve in Dubai.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that 1,631,861 million riders used its public transport, shared mobility means and taxis during New Year’s Eve on Friday.
Data revealed that 640,175 riders used the Dubai Metro, 34,672 riders used Dubai Tram and 837,331 riders used public buses.
50,398 riders used various marine transit modes and 96,937 riders used e-hail rides.
Taxis carried 476,831 riders and shared mobility means served 1,011 riders on the New Year’s Eve.
RTA has been delivering high-class, safe and smooth transit services to millions of public transport commuters throughout the year, especially during public events and festivities.
RTA has also facilitated smooth access to booking of appropriate transit means through its smart apps.
