New Year's Eve weather: Rain lashes Dubai; RTA swings into action

Dubai and Abu Dhabi to remain in the mid-20s on Wednesday
Weather1 week ago
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the UAE and residents woke up on the last day of 2021 to some muddy puddles and some traffic congestions.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) swung into action to restore smooth traffic flow.
Number of locations and key highways in Dubai experienced waterlogging following the downpour on Friday and work is underway to remove rain accumulations.
ALSO READ:
The emergency teams from Dubai Municipality, RTA are pumping out water from flooded roads and opening the storm water drainage system.
The RTA took to Twitter and wrote: "In coordination with Dubai Municipality, RTA’s emergency team is dealing with the rain effects at some important locations such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd., Ras Al Khor Rd., Al Khawaneej St., and the work is underway to restore smooth traffic flow."
The municipality is using sewage tankers to pump water from low areas.
Motorists in the Emirate are reminded to be careful, to follow all traffic signs, and adhere to the speed limit during rainy weather.
The Dubai Police have urged drivers to stick to their lane and commute carefully during unsettled weather conditions.
The Roads and Transport Authority has listed out advisories for motorists to practice safe driving techniques in unfavourable weather conditions.
Here are some tips for driving in bad weather:
Dubai and Abu Dhabi to remain in the mid-20s on Wednesday
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Probability of fog or mist formation in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Expect fair to partly cloudy skies
Weather1 week ago
It will be humid by night and early Sunday morning
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
Weather2 weeks ago
It will get humid by night.
Weather2 weeks ago
It will get humid by night with a chance of mist on Wednesday morning.
Weather2 weeks ago