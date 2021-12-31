New Year's Eve weather: Rain lashes Dubai; RTA swings into action

Work is underway to remove water accumulations on several areas and roads

Photo: RTA

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 4:01 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 4:09 PM

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the UAE and residents woke up on the last day of 2021 to some muddy puddles and some traffic congestions.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) swung into action to restore smooth traffic flow.

Number of locations and key highways in Dubai experienced waterlogging following the downpour on Friday and work is underway to remove rain accumulations.

Photo: RTA

The emergency teams from Dubai Municipality, RTA are pumping out water from flooded roads and opening the storm water drainage system.

The RTA took to Twitter and wrote: "In coordination with Dubai Municipality, RTA’s emergency team is dealing with the rain effects at some important locations such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd., Ras Al Khor Rd., Al Khawaneej St., and the work is underway to restore smooth traffic flow."

Photo: RTA

The municipality is using sewage tankers to pump water from low areas.

Motorists in the Emirate are reminded to be careful, to follow all traffic signs, and adhere to the speed limit during rainy weather.

The Dubai Police have urged drivers to stick to their lane and commute carefully during unsettled weather conditions.

Photo: RTA

Rain safety tips

The Roads and Transport Authority has listed out advisories for motorists to practice safe driving techniques in unfavourable weather conditions.

Here are some tips for driving in bad weather:

Check the validity of the brakes, tires, and headlights of your vehicle before starting your journey.

Before driving in the rain, whether it is a short trip or not, make sure your wipers work well for a safe journey.

If you have to drive in the rain, always double the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead for your safety and that of others.

Drive slowly when it is raining so you can always keep control of your car and not worry about having to stop suddenly behind other vehicles.

Make sure to check your tires for a safe journey when it rains.

When driving in the rain, always follow traffic signs and do not instantly press on the accelerator when the traffic light turns green so you do not lose control on the slippery roads.

For your safety and the safety of others, when it's raining, please drive cautiously and carefully at a reduced speed.

When driving in the rain, drive cautiously and do not exceed the speed limit, for your safety.

Photo: RTA

