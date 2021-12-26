New UAE weekend: Dubai announces paid parking days, Floating Bridge closure timings

Meeting discusses ways to boost cooperation in pharmaceutical products, exchange experiences, and take advantage of specialised medical staff
The UAE will adopt a new workweek from the new year. Timings at government departments will change, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
In light of the change, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced details about paid parking and floating bridge closure timings.
The new timings are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022.
The existing system shall remain in place until further notice. Parking will be free on Fridays and public holidays.
From February 2, 2022, the new closure times of the Floating Bridge shall be from 10pm on Saturday up to 6am on Monday.
The centres will remain open from Monday to Thursday, from 8am and to 7.30pm; and on Friday from 8am to 12 noon. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
