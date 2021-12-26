New UAE weekend: Parking in Dubai to be paid service on Saturday-Sunday

Full list of timings for RTA services: Metro, Tram, service centres

Supplied photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 5:59 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 6:09 PM

Paid parking in Dubai will continue to remain free on Fridays from the new year, even after the UAE transitions into a four-and-a-half-day workweek.

This means that public parking would be a paid service on the new Saturday-Sunday weekend. The free parking on Fridays and public holidays will remain in place “until further notice”.

This came as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced new working hours for Metro, tram, vehicle testing centres, service centres and Floating Bridge closure.

The new timings are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022.

Vehicle testing centres

Technical centres will remain open for the week Sunday to Thursday. On Friday, they will operate from 4pm to 9pm; and Saturday will be a public holiday.

Dubai Metro

Red and Green Lines will be in operation Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15 am. On Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5am to 2.15am. On Sunday, the Metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am.

Dubai Tram

Service hours from Monday to Saturday will be from 6am to 1am. On Sunday, the tram will be in service from 9am to 1am.

Floating bridge closure

From February 2, 2022, the new closure times of the Floating Bridge shall be from 10pm on Saturday up to 6am on Monday.

Customer service centres

They will remain open from Monday to Thursday, from 8am and to 7.30pm; and on Friday from 8am to 12 noon. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.