Look: Dubai gets its first all-women SWAT team

Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
Dubai has got its first all-women SWAT team. This was revealed by the Dubai Police General Command, as part of its efforts to empower women across all policing disciplines.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force is proud of its female personnel, who are ambitious and eager to master every challenging field and specialisation.
"Our female officers break the norm by conquering specialisations and fields that were dominated by men," he said.
"In fact, women in Dubai Police have always been present across all departments and have played vital civil and military roles. They have also held senior ranks and proudly represented the force in many local, regional and international forums and events.”
Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023, said the team members were selected based on a set criterion and their passion for working in this field.
"They have received specialised training covering every aspect of SWAT missions, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance," he said.
Al Marri added that the team added significant value to the police force and are role models for their peers towards perseverance and excellence.
During a meeting with the all-women SWAT team, Al Marri praised them for their results during the 5th Police Championship for Specialised Teams in Alrowayya.
ALSO READ:
Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, currently the country's special envoy for climate change, will be heading the team for the summit, and two other top officials will be joining him
The latter was bestowed with the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's scarf in recognition of his exceptional work
The exhibition features more than 1,100 international companies, and is expected to have a record attendance of 26,000 visitors from 82 countries
It is critical that the emirate’s media sector redefines its value proposition to take advantage of new emerging opportunities, he says
Japan, Singapore and South Korea top the list, with holders of these passports able to access 193 and 192 countries, respectively
Impact on nationwide ban on single-use plastic in 2024 will have positive impact on reducing consumption, say traders