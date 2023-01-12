Look: Dubai gets its first all-women SWAT team

Personnel trained to handle all aspects of a mission, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance

Photos: DMO

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 5:17 PM

Dubai has got its first all-women SWAT team. This was revealed by the Dubai Police General Command, as part of its efforts to empower women across all policing disciplines.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force is proud of its female personnel, who are ambitious and eager to master every challenging field and specialisation.

"Our female officers break the norm by conquering specialisations and fields that were dominated by men," he said.

"In fact, women in Dubai Police have always been present across all departments and have played vital civil and military roles. They have also held senior ranks and proudly represented the force in many local, regional and international forums and events.”

Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023, said the team members were selected based on a set criterion and their passion for working in this field.

"They have received specialised training covering every aspect of SWAT missions, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance," he said.

Al Marri added that the team added significant value to the police force and are role models for their peers towards perseverance and excellence.

During a meeting with the all-women SWAT team, Al Marri praised them for their results during the 5th Police Championship for Specialised Teams in Alrowayya.

ALSO READ: