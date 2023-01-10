UAE rains: Dubai Police impound 90 sports cars, SUVs after drivers caught performing reckless stunts

Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
The Dubai Police have seized 90 vehicles whose drivers were caught performing stunts in the rain over the weekend.
Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the drivers committed serious violations that endangered not only their lives but also that of others.
He said traffic patrols spotted the stunt drivers in Al Ruwaiyah area and took action right away. They seized the vehicles, which included SUVs and sports cars, and referred the drivers to the relevant judicial authorities so legal action can be initiated.
Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei warned against reckless driving, especially during bad weather conditions. The law, he said, imposes stiff penalties on those who are endangering people's lives on the roads.
