'This is Dubai': Sheikh Mohammed announces first government centre with six-star rating

Powered by artificial intelligence, the station has completed over 100,000 transactions

A police station has become the first government service centre in Dubai to receive a six-star rating. The Dubai Ruler has unveiled a plaque with the six-star rating at Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to highlight how the station is powered by artificial intelligence.

“It has completed more than 100,000 transactions and offers services in seven languages ​. It has achieved a satisfaction rate of 99.8 per cent from the public. Its response time to emergencies is only a minute and a half,” he tweeted.

“This is Dubai, where you can compete only with yourself.”

