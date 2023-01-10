'This is Dubai': Sheikh Mohammed announces first government centre with six-star rating

Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
A police station has become the first government service centre in Dubai to receive a six-star rating. The Dubai Ruler has unveiled a plaque with the six-star rating at Al Muraqqabat Police Station.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to highlight how the station is powered by artificial intelligence.
“It has completed more than 100,000 transactions and offers services in seven languages . It has achieved a satisfaction rate of 99.8 per cent from the public. Its response time to emergencies is only a minute and a half,” he tweeted.
“This is Dubai, where you can compete only with yourself.”
More details to follow
ALSO READS:
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
Some Dubai residents bring home as much as 15kg of onions, which they buy from supermarkets for only Dh2 per kg
The country routinely scores very highly on safety indexes globally
As a result of the new mandates, recruitment firms say that the demand and salaries of young Emiratis have grown exponentially, with more and more women being hired
The Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, also saw discussions regarding reducing emissions from international aviation in the country
Sheikh Mohamed and Asim Munir review joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs
The app will serve not only to investigate the incidents, but also to prevent them from happening, thus encouraging a sense of shared responsibility in the emirate
Its much-awaited ‘Shop & Win’ campaign invites residents and tourists alike to participate in a raffle draw on January 31, 2023