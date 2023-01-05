Watch: Sheikh Mohammed is ‘thought’ and great thoughts are eternal, says Dubai Crown Prince in glowing tribute

Besides praises for the UAE Vice-President from various leaders, the clip showcased the city of Dubai and its achievements in all areas and fields

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 2:21 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai has posted a video, praising the achievements of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The video features an eloquent poem dedicated to the UAE Vice-President.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “There are leaders who are created by time and leaders who create their time. There are leaders who change the landscape and leaders who change the way people think. There are leaders whose stories were written … in history books and leaders who carved glory for their people in history’s memory.”

The video showcased the city of Dubai and its achievements in all areas and fields. It includes words of praise for Sheikh Mohammed from the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Watch the clip here:

What’s said in the video

“Mohammed bin Rashid is a leader and more. He is the builder of a nation and more. He is a way to approach business and more.

“Mohammed bin Rashid is ‘thought’. The thought of every society that seeks to eliminate the word ‘impossible’ from its dictionary. The thought of every country that aims to raise the ceiling of expectations and achievements. The thought of every young person who embraces ambitions and dreams. The thought of every person who works in the humanitarian field. The thought of every person who works in the field of culture and knowledge. The thought of every chivalrous and noble knight. The thought of every innovative and authentic poet. The thought of every dreamer whose astounding thoughts are out of the box. The thought of all those who seek to become the first, the best and the finest. Mohammed bin Rashid is ‘thought’, and great thoughts are eternal.”

On Wednesday, marking Sheikh Mohammed’s 17th accession day anniversary, Sheikh Hamdan had posted a tribute to him saying: “My father, my master, oh glory maker. You drew a path for Dubai that is lined with achievements. You made us fly with ambitions that do not know the impossible. We are always optimistic that what comes ahead is always better.”

Yesterday, the Dubai Ruler had announced the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ that aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years and specifies combined economic targets of Dh32 trillion.

