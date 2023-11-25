Look: Burj Khalifa lights up in blue to celebrate new Dubai Metro line

The ride helps to feel a connection to the past, bringing back memories of how things used to be in the past
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new Dubai Metro line project, yesterday.
The emirate will spend Dh18 billion on an extension to the Dubai Metro, which is called the 'Blue Line'.
Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and the crown jewel in Dubai's skyline, marked the occasion by turning blue.
The skyscraper announced the project to the world by displaying the words 'Dubai Metro Blue Line' in English and Arabic.
Take a look at the photographs below:
