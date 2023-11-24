Watch: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa turns into giant thermometer to display COP28 message

This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced "an update" on the holiday
The UAE is all set to welcome the world to the COP28 climate conference. And with less than a week to go, the country made sure its message was clear: “We have to act now.”
On Thursday evening, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa turned into a giant thermometer that reminded the world of its climate action commitments.
In a dazzling show, the world’s tallest tower displayed temperatures from 1.0 degrees Celsius to 2.0 degrees Celsius, with colours turning blue to red.
“Our climate is changing,” a message flashed, before displaying the years 1960 to 2023.
“We must act now. And keep 1.5 degrees Celsius in reach,” it added.
The number 1.5C has long been the threshold set to mitigate the effects of global warming. Under the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world agreed to “limit temperature increase to above 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times”. But the world has been off track. This COP28 in the UAE seeks to address that, among many other goals for the environment.
“Action builds hope. Hope inspires action. Action delivers action,” the COP28 UAE said in its message on Burj Khalifa.
Here's the video:
ALSO READ:
This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced "an update" on the holiday
He has been dubbed the ‘world’s nicest judge’ for showing compassion and sympathy to all those who visit his court
Popular leisure spots across the country have planned numerous festivities to mark the 52nd National Day — and if you're after a selfie with UAE colours lighting up the sky, here's a guide
Report sets out potential roadmap for how the oil and gas industry could contribute to a 'new energy economy'
With 671 workdays invested, the show will have a record number of 325 firing positions
The Ministry of Education on Thursday launched the Greening Education Hub under the theme ‘Legacy from the Land of Zayed’
December 1, Friday, has also been announced as 'remote working day'
The sale, which takes place twice a year, offers shopping enthusiasts deals at more than 500 participating brands