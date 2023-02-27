LIVE: Watch UAE astronaut, Crew-6 mates suit up, board Teslas to head to launchpad

The official countdown begins: It's all systems go for the Emirates' next big space mission — here are the latest updates

By Nandini Sircar, Angel Tesorero, Shihab, Sahim Salim, and Kirstin Bernabe-Santos Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 7:41 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 8:09 AM

Today, the UAE is shooting for the stars again — with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi blasting off for the longest Arab space mission in history.

AlNeyadi, the second Emirati to bring the UAE flag to space, is set to become the Arab world's first long-term mission specialist. Together with his crewmates from Nasa and Roscosmos, he will be spending 180 days on board the orbiting laboratory of the International Space Station (ISS), conducting experiments that will significantly contribute to humanity's understanding of life on and beyond Earth.

Khaleej Times has all hands on deck to bring you real-time updates from the ground station at Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the launch site Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.

AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the ISS at 10.45am (UAE time).

The official countdown begins here:

8.05am: Did you know...

Before the liftoff, the astronaut will be following a series of traditions. One is done, three to go:

7.57am: Now at the launch complex

Nasa's SpaceX Crew-6 — Stephen Bowen, Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan AlNeyadi, and Andrey Fedyaev — have arrived at Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A, where SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is ready for them to climb in for launch.

7.51am: Crew-6 on their way to launchpad

7.40am: 'It all started with Zayed's ambition'

Another historic moment is unfolding today in the UAE. As excitement grips the country, the MBRSC shares a video that captures how the Emirates' space dream began and how far the young nation has come: