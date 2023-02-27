LIVE: Watch UAE astronaut, Crew-6 mates suit up, board Teslas to head to launchpad

'We are proud': Sheikh Hamdan sends UAE astronaut well wishes as team gears up for historic mission
Excitement is running high in anticipation of the landmark journey, with liftoff expected to occur at 10.45am local time tomorrow, February 27
Today, the UAE is shooting for the stars again — with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi blasting off for the longest Arab space mission in history.
AlNeyadi, the second Emirati to bring the UAE flag to space, is set to become the Arab world's first long-term mission specialist. Together with his crewmates from Nasa and Roscosmos, he will be spending 180 days on board the orbiting laboratory of the International Space Station (ISS), conducting experiments that will significantly contribute to humanity's understanding of life on and beyond Earth.
Khaleej Times has all hands on deck to bring you real-time updates from the ground station at Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the launch site Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.
AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the ISS at 10.45am (UAE time).
The official countdown begins here:
8.05am: Did you know...
Before the liftoff, the astronaut will be following a series of traditions. One is done, three to go:
7.57am: Now at the launch complex
Nasa's SpaceX Crew-6 — Stephen Bowen, Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan AlNeyadi, and Andrey Fedyaev — have arrived at Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A, where SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is ready for them to climb in for launch.
7.51am: Crew-6 on their way to launchpad
7.40am: 'It all started with Zayed's ambition'
Another historic moment is unfolding today in the UAE. As excitement grips the country, the MBRSC shares a video that captures how the Emirates' space dream began and how far the young nation has come:
Excitement is running high in anticipation of the landmark journey, with liftoff expected to occur at 10.45am local time tomorrow, February 27
A drive launched by the Emirates Red Crescent earlier this month also saw volunteers gather to mobilise supplies for affected families
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be the first Arab to spend this length of time in space
The mission has been given a 'Go' for launch at 10.45am UAE time on Monday, February 27
From ski vacations to quality time with grandparents, memories shared online show us a glimpse into the royal family life
Since 2012, he has worked with several associations to support the medical needs of top athletes like Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna
Installation will start in the second quarter of 2023 and it is expected to be operating by the end of the year
In total, Dh11,756,050 was awarded in prize money to 1,345 participants