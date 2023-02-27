UAE astronaut mission to ISS ‘scrubbed’: Here’s what it means

The landmark mission to the International Space Station was 'scrubbed' two minutes before takeoff on Monday due to a reported 'ground control anomaly'

Photo: Twitter/MBRSpaceCentre

By Angel Tesorero Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM

SpaceX's Crew 6 launch to the International Space Station was scrubbed two minutes before liftoff on Monday due to a reported “ground control anomaly.”

‘Scrubbing’ is the term used by the launch team to call off the launch, meaning liftoff is delayed until further notice.

Reasons to scrub a launch include inclement weather such as strong winds in the upper atmosphere, thunderstorm, or cold temperatures. Technical or mechanical issues with the launch rocket, spacecraft, payload or systems on the ground are also justifications to call off or scrub the launch.

Nasa earlier said, aside from Monday’s launch schedule, there is a backup opportunity available tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28, at 10.22 am (UAE time.)

ALSO READ: