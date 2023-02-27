UAE astronaut's space mission: Nasa announces next launch attempt date

Monday's attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:57 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM

NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday’s launch attempt of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station due to a ground systems issue.

Nasa and SpaceX will forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday, February 28, due to "unfavourable weather forecast conditions".

The next available launch attempt is on Thursday, March 2, "pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday’s launch".

The estimated time for the launch attempt is 12.34am EST (9.34am UAE time).

SpaceX has removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts have exited the Dragon spacecraft for crew quarters. Both the Falcon 9 and Dragon are in a "safe configuration".

