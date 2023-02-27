'Until we meet again': UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi pens touching note less than an hour before take-off

16 sunrises, sunsets daily: What you need to know about ISS, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's home for next 6 months
How do astronauts live, eat, sleep, rest and even use the toilet or tie a shoelace aboard the International Space Station?
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has penned a touching social media post, less than an hour before liftoff.
“On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space,” he posted. “I leave you all behind until we meet again from space.”
He got emotional as he spoke about leaving behind a “country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path” with the ambitions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Al Neyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS) along with his Crew-6 mates. He will be onboard the space station for six months.
Just before boarding the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, Al Neyadi shared a tender moment with his children. All suited up, he played with his children before boarding a Tesla to the launchpad.
Al Neyadi’s family, including his father, children, cousins and friends, are at the launch site since Friday.
He had earlier shared a touching photo of him with his son. “Today, we fly to pave the way for the next generations,” Al Neyadi posted on Twitter.
