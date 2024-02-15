UAE: Second batch of astronauts to graduate next month

Nora AlMatrooshi (right) and Mohammad AlMulla. Photo: File

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 6:38 PM

The second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme is poised to graduate next month, marking another milestone in the nation's space exploration initiatives.

Out of a pool of 4,305 applicants, Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla emerged as the chosen candidates. These two individuals from the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme were selected to undergo training at Nasa. This was made possible through a joint strategic agreement between the UAE and the US, enabling their intensive training at Nasa's renowned Johnson Space Centre.

Salem Al Marri, the Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), proudly announced that the Emirates astronauts at Nasa's training programme will graduate on March 5. In a historic first for the programme, the batch will include Emirati graduates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The UAE is one of the few countries fortunate enough to participate in this prestigious programme, and we are immensely proud of our pioneers who have undergone rigorous training and emerged successful," stated Al Marri. The astronauts will embark on specific assignments and missions, both at Nasa and the MBRSC in Dubai.

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Following their graduation, the astronauts will enter a rotational system at the MBRSC, with two of them expected to be based in Houston for a period, before returning to the Emirates, and vice versa. In the absence of assigned missions, they will engage in various projects, including contributing to the Lunar Gateway, where astronauts will play a pivotal role. Once assigned a mission, they will undergo extensive training for approximately one to one-and-a-half years.

In 2018, astronauts Hazza AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi were selected to form the first batch of the programme. Both Emirati astronauts have flown to space, with AlNeyadi completing longest-ever Arab space mission when he spent six months on the International Space Station.

Advanced commercial satellite

MBRSC is now developing the MBZ-SAT, making it the most advanced commercial satellite in the region for high-resolution satellite imagery. With an automated system for arranging images round-the-clock, MBZ-SAT will ensure the highest quality standards for satellite images intended for commercial use worldwide.

Amer Al Sayegh, the Senior Director of the Space Engineering Department at the MBRSC also provided an update on the MBZsat project. He noted that last year had been exceptionally busy, with the largest satellite ever developed in the region and the UAE since 2020. The project is expected to be completed by the middle of this year, including environmental testing, which might take place abroad, possibly in Japan or another suitable facility. The exact date will be announced soon.

Amer Al Sayegh. KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Al Sayegh highlighted that the manufacturing process for MBZ-SAT differs from the KhalifaSat produced in 2018. Unlike its predecessor, MBZ-SAT relies heavily on locally sourced components, not only assembled and designed in the UAE but also produced locally. Over the past six to seven years, the MBRSC has collaborated with companies in the gas, oil, military, and civilian sectors, working to adapt their products for utilisation in space.

Lunar Gateway

The agreement between the MBRSC and Nasa stipulates that the UAE will provide a pressure equalization unit for a period of 15 to 20 years in the Lunar Gateway station. In return, the Emirates will secure a seat for an Emirati astronaut to orbit the moon and spend approximately three months living there, gathering valuable scientific information.

Al Sayegh emphasisaed the growing importance of the space sector, which has become an integral part of the UAE's economy. He stated, “Our investment in the space sector has become such an integral part of the UAE economy that it is beneficial to both humankind and the earth”. Being part of this groundbreaking industry signifies the international recognition and trust that the UAE has earned through a decade of dedicated hard work.

ALSO READ: