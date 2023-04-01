UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori makes history as first Arab to lead ISS expedition from Earth

The lunar landing is scheduled to take place late April; specific date, time info will be announced in the future
Pioneering UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati who went to space, will serve as the first Arab Increment Lead for an International Space Station (ISS) expedition, marking another milestone for the longest Arab space mission.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Saturday that AlMansoori will be the point of contact between the ground team and the ISS crew during real-time operations of Expedition 69. As Increment Lead, he will be responsible for preparing, implementing and overseeing the execution of the mission.
“I am honoured to facilitate seamless information exchange between the Astronauts Office and the ISS Expedition team,” said AlMansoori, adding: “However, my role entails more than just transmitting data. It includes understanding and appreciating our crew’s challenges and triumphs in space. We aim to advance human space exploration through our collective efforts to support Expedition 69.”
AlMansoori became the first Emirati to go to the ISS in September 2019 as he embarked on an eight-day scientific mission on the orbiting laboratory.
The Expedition 69 crew aboard the ISS, meanwhile, led by Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, will conduct multiple experiments during their mission, including investigating the effects of microgravity on material combustion to enhance spacecraft safety, testing a novel tool for deep-space immune monitoring, and advancing research on 3D-cultured cardiac muscle tissue to evaluate human cardiac function in microgravity.
Additionally, AlNeyadi will test samples for microorganisms from outside of the space station.
MBRSC director general Salem Humaid Al Marri noted that AlMansoori’s appointment as Increment Lead of Expedition 69 “showcases his skills and knowledge and paves the way for more Arab astronauts in space exploration".
“We are excited to see Sultan and Hazzaa collaborate to conduct ground-breaking experiments that will broaden our knowledge of space and understanding of life in microgravity,” he added.
ALSO READ:
Following the undocking of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on March 28, ISS Expedition 69 is officially underway. Aside from AlNeyadi, Expedition 69 crew members aboard the ISS include Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin, Sergey Prokopyev and Andrey Fedyaev.
AlNeyadi has already begun conducting experiments with the BioFabrication Facility, evaluating its capacity to produce knee cartilage tissue for treating injuries in space and remote locations on Earth. He also underwent neck, shoulder, and leg vein scans using the Ultrasound 2 medical device.
ALSO READ:
The lunar landing is scheduled to take place late April; specific date, time info will be announced in the future
He has been posting photos and videos of his stay on the ISS ever since he blasted off in a spacecraft from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre on March 2
The miniature device will be used to conduct science experiments and educational projects
Landing is the most critical part of the lunar mission, with several missions having failed before, including that of India and Israel
'A call with space' will take place at various venues across all seven emirates and the first event is scheduled to be held at Dubai Opera
He explains why objects rotate in different directions, answering a physics question he posted early this week
Experts explain how they can contribute to medical breakthroughs
Artemis programme aims to return humans to Moon late 2025 for first time since Apollo missions ended in 1972, an initial step towards a voyage to Mars