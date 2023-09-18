Watch LIVE: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returns home after historic space mission

Hundreds gathered at the new Abu Dhabi International Airport to greet the trailblazer astronaut

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is coming back home, and the UAE can’t keep calm! A grand welcome has been prepared for the 42-year-old who completed the longest Arab space mission.

Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, the ceremony will see AlNeyadi — the first Arab spacewalker — return to the desert from where it all began. Stay tuned to Khaleej Times’ digital and social media platforms as our journalists on the ground bring you all the action live.

5:17pm: Euphoric atmosphere

The mood is euphoric as hundreds gather at the new Abu Dhabi International Airport to greet Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. While the crowd eagerly anticipates his arrival at the terminal, numerous children and performers in traditional clothing were spotted rehearsing drumming and traditional Emirati chants to extend a warm welcome to the longest Arab resident of space, often referred to as the “Sultan of Space.”

Before boarding the flight to the UAE, AlNeyadi posted a picture of the aircraft and the group he travelled with. Astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori, Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, who are part of the second cohort of the UAE Astronaut Programme, are accompanying AlNeyadi. They are also being joined by several high-ranking officials from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

5:15pm: Historic homecoming

In a historic homecoming, Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will touch down on UAE soil any moment from now, marking the triumphant end of an extraordinary journey that has captured the imagination of a nation and the world.

A trailblazer, Sultan AlNeyadi, made history by becoming the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-term space mission and achieve the remarkable feat of completing a spacewalk during his six-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

As he returns home today, his accomplishments stand as a testament to the UAE's commitment to space exploration and the boundless aspirations of its people.

