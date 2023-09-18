Watch LIVE: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returns home after historic space mission

The first insight into the atmospheric properties of this habitable-zone exoplanet came from observations with Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is coming back home, and the UAE can’t keep calm! A grand welcome has been prepared for the 42-year-old who completed the longest Arab space mission.
Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, the ceremony will see AlNeyadi — the first Arab spacewalker — return to the desert from where it all began. Stay tuned to Khaleej Times’ digital and social media platforms as our journalists on the ground bring you all the action live.
The mood is euphoric as hundreds gather at the new Abu Dhabi International Airport to greet Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. While the crowd eagerly anticipates his arrival at the terminal, numerous children and performers in traditional clothing were spotted rehearsing drumming and traditional Emirati chants to extend a warm welcome to the longest Arab resident of space, often referred to as the “Sultan of Space.”
Before boarding the flight to the UAE, AlNeyadi posted a picture of the aircraft and the group he travelled with. Astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori, Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, who are part of the second cohort of the UAE Astronaut Programme, are accompanying AlNeyadi. They are also being joined by several high-ranking officials from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
In a historic homecoming, Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will touch down on UAE soil any moment from now, marking the triumphant end of an extraordinary journey that has captured the imagination of a nation and the world.
A trailblazer, Sultan AlNeyadi, made history by becoming the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-term space mission and achieve the remarkable feat of completing a spacewalk during his six-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
As he returns home today, his accomplishments stand as a testament to the UAE's commitment to space exploration and the boundless aspirations of its people.
ALSO READ:
The first insight into the atmospheric properties of this habitable-zone exoplanet came from observations with Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope
Federal Aviation Administration requires SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions and to apply for a modified FAA licence
Launched on September 2, the mission is aimed at studying the outermost layers of the Sun and collecting crucial data
'From Earth to Space & back,' he posted on X, formerly called Twitter
UAE minister thanks American astronaut Nicole Stout for capturing the extraordinary spectacle, which is part of a historic moment for the country
Several schools in the astronaut's hometown, Al Ain, stopped regular classes to witness the historic splashdown
Sultan AlNeyadi landed off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday morning in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour
The future looks even brighter, with the country's investment in the space sector already surpassing the Dh22-billion mark