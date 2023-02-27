UAE astronaut's 25-hour trip to space today: How the day will unfold; what you need to know

Today’s launch is proceeding according to schedule, according to Nasa

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 7:17 AM

The UAE is mere hours away from creating history: Embark on the first long-duration Arab space mission.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS) along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am (UAE time).

Today’s launch is proceeding according to schedule, according to Nasa. At Kennedy’s Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, the astronauts will undergo medical checks and get a weather briefing before suiting up.

Travelling to the space station

Dragon Endeavour will accelerate its four passengers to approximately 28,000kmph, putting it on an intercept course with the space station.

The crew will dock at approximately 2.38am EST (11.38am) UAE time on Tuesday, February 28.

After docking, Crew-6 will be welcomed inside the station by the seven-member crew of Expedition 69.

Key mission specs

- Liftoff: February 27, 10.45am

- Backup opportunity: February 28, 10.22am

- Launchpad: Launch Complex 39A, Kennedy Space Centre

- Spaceflight duration: 25 hours to the International Space Station

- Spacecraft: Dragon Endeavour

- Rocket: Falcon 9

- Docking: February 28, 11.38am, to the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module

- Mission duration: 6 months

- Experiments: Over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as life and physical sciences to advanced materials, technology development, in-space production applications, and student-led research.

How the day will unfold at the launchpad

- Crew to ride the launch tower’s elevator up to the crew access arm.

- Crew to the walkway to enter Endeavour.

- Once securely seated inside, crew to check their communications systems.

- Spacecraft’s hatch to close.

- Go/No-Go poll for fuelling, which normally occurs about 45 minutes before liftoff.

