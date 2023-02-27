Watch: Stunning Burj Khalifa show sees rocket take off as Dubai tower lights up for UAE astronaut's mission

UAE astronaut mission: How 7 residents of the space station are readying food, sleeping bags for AlNeyadi and his mates
Once Crew-6 docks after their 25-hour journey, the ISS will be a little crowded, with a total of 11 residents
A spectacular show on the world's tallest building celebrated the Arab world's first long-duration space mission that takes off today. "3, 2 ... Go Sultan," beamed the Burj Khalifa as a rocket took off from its facade in the stunning show.
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS) along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am (UAE time).
"A towering tribute to an out-of-this-world achievement. Congratulations to Sultan AlNeyadi on his upcoming space mission," Emaar Dubai posted.
SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE astronaut AlNeyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the space station.
The crew will dock at approximately 2.38am EST (11.38am) UAE time on Tuesday, February 28.
