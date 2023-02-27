Watch: Stunning Burj Khalifa show sees rocket take off as Dubai tower lights up for UAE astronaut's mission

Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth, mbark on a 25-hour journey to ISS along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 6:27 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM

A spectacular show on the world's tallest building celebrated the Arab world's first long-duration space mission that takes off today. "3, 2 ... Go Sultan," beamed the Burj Khalifa as a rocket took off from its facade in the stunning show.

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth and embark on a 25-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS) along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am (UAE time).

"A towering tribute to an out-of-this-world achievement. Congratulations to Sultan AlNeyadi on his upcoming space mission," Emaar Dubai posted.

#برج_خليفة يضيء احتفالاً برائد الفضاء الإماراتي، سلطان النيادي، الذي ينطلق في أطول مهمة للرواد العرب!



A towering tribute to an out-of-this-world achievement. Congratulations to Sultan Al Neyadi on his upcoming space mission! #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/b4N0czLkvI — Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) February 26, 2023

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE astronaut AlNeyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the space station.

The crew will dock at approximately 2.38am EST (11.38am) UAE time on Tuesday, February 28.

ALSO READ: