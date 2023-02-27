'Our ambition remains high': Sheikh Hamdan posts message for UAE astronaut after space mission delay

Watch: Stunning Burj Khalifa show sees rocket take off as Dubai tower lights up for UAE astronaut's mission
Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth, mbark on a 25-hour journey to ISS along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am
The Dubai Crown Prince wrote a message of encouragement on Monday, soon after Nasa announced that the UAE's next big space mission has been delayed.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — who joined the ground control team in Dubai during the last few minutes of the countdown — expressed his optimism in a tweet, sending well wishes to UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi.
"The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut @Astro_Alneyadi and the entire Crew-6 team. #ZayedAmbition," he wrote.
#ZayedAmbition has been a trending topic on Twitter since morning, while preparations for the longest Arab space mission were under way.
It was a hashtag that captured the UAE's space dream — a story that began with the ambition of the nation's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tells this story in a 68-second video:
Nasa announced on Monday that the crew will attempt liftoff on Thursday, March 2, "pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday’s launch". The estimated time for the launch attempt is 12.34am EST (9.34am UAE time).
