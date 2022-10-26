'I will buy my wife a new smartphone': How 3 Mahzooz winners plan to spend their Dh100,000 prize

The draw has produced 29 multi-millionaires over the last two years, nine of whom won this year

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022

The UAE's Mahzooz draw has welcomed new winners to its 99th draw on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Over the last two years, Mahzooz has produced 29 multimillionaires, nine of whom became millionaires this year.

Three participants from different countries were announced as raffle draw winners, each taking home Dh100,000.

Ali, a 32-year-old Ethiopian employee at a hypermarket chain, has been a UAE resident for nine years and takes part in Mahzooz every week. Ali was at work on Saturday during the draw, which was when a colleague informed him that he had won. Ali is absolutely ecstatic about his huge windfall, as this is the first prize he's ever received.

"I received a call from Mahzooz on Sunday telling me I had won," Ali said. The winnings will make a big difference in my life as I will be able to use them to invest in a business here in the UAE, and I am planning to gift my wife a new smart phone.”

An unexpected telephone call brought luck to 36-year-old Sreerag, an Indian jewellery store salesman. Sreerag has only taken part in Mahzooz five times, but now that he has won big, he plans to participate in the draw more often. “As I was attending a family gathering on Saturday, I was unable to watch the live draw. I was extremely surprised to receive a call from Mahzooz on Sunday morning telling me about my big win."

Sreerag has been living in the UAE for the past eight years, and he proudly admits that the UAE has helped him provide a better life for his family. Sreerag has not informed his family of his windfall yet, but he says he would most definitely like to use his big win to support his sister and travel with his family.

Mahmoud, an interior designer from Syria, received the phone call from Mahzooz on Sunday, which he claims has drastically changed his life. After participating in Mahzooz for about ten times, Mahmoud did not expect to be lucky the tenth time.

The 37-year-old is still deciding how to spend the prize money wisely, but he believes it will make a tangible difference in his life.

To participate in Mahzooz, all participants need to do is register at www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Participants are eligible for one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for the top prize of Dh20,000,000 (for a limited period), the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350 for each bottle purchased. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw; in which three winners will each receive Dh100,000. All they have to do is purchase one bottle of water for Dh 35 and pick a set of five numbers.

