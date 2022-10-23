Dubai: Three expats take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022

Three lucky winners took home Dh100,000 each in this week's Mahzooz draw held on October 22. The trio of expats are: Ali from Ethiopia, Sreerag from India, and Mahmoud from Syria.

The winning raffle numbers were 22149450, 22233315 and 22007473 respectively.

As many as 39 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 securing Dh25,641 each.

The draw witnessed 2,432 participants take home a total of Dh2,136,500 in prize money.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize, the second prize or the third prize.

They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

