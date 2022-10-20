UAE: Indian engineer, Syrian expat win Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

The weekly draw is also running a limited offer which doubles the chances of winning

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022

A Dubai-based Syrian expat and a railway engineer from New Delhi, India won Dh100,000 each in the latest Mahzooz draw that was held on Saturday, October 15.

The weekly draw saw 2,022 participants take home a total prize money of Dh1,999,650, while 20 winners shared the 2nd prize of Dh1 million.

Taleen, 24, who came to Dubai less than a year ago, works as a real estate agent. “This is my first time to participate in the Mahzooz draw. I bought 3 bottles of water and received 3 additional tickets due to the current offer," said Taleen.

She said she intends to invest in a professional camera to create YouTube content.

India-based Arun, the second winner, is a loyal Mahzooz participant. The 34-year-old father of one, has tried his luck in the draw for about 50 times. He tunes in to the live streaming on his mobile, but this Saturday, he was unable to watch it. But when he checked the broadcast of the draw the next day on YouTube, he was utterly surprised to find out that he was among the winners.

Arun plans to use the prize money to support his brother in his music career.

“My brother is a promising singer, and he writes and produces his own music, and I would love to help him further his career,” he said.

He also plans to use some of the money on his house and also invest in this 3-year-old son's education.

Mahzooz’s limited offer is still ongoing. Participants can get a complementary entry upon purchasing a bottle of water for only Dh35, enabling them to double their chances of winning.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1million or the third prize of Dh350.

Participants will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

