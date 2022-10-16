UAE: 20 winners take home Dh50,000 each in Mahzooz weekly draw

Over 2,000 participants walked away with almost Dh2 million in prize money

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 1:12 PM

More fortunes changed at the 98th Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday, October 15, and witnessed 2,022 participants take home Dh1,999,650 in prize money.

Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years.

As many as 20 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh50,000 each. 1,999 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Taleen from Syria, Arun from India, and Joana from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 21329539, 21452149 and 21751557 respectively

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on October 22 at 9pm UAE time. Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, and thanks to the limited-time offer, participants are now eligible for two-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each. All they have to do is purchase one bottle of water for Dh35 and pick two sets of five numbers.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

