UAE Mahzooz draw: Top prize doubles to Dh20m for limited period

On the occasion of its upcoming 100th weekly draw on October 29 2022, Mahzooz has announced that it has, for a limited period, doubled its top prize to Dh20 million.
The centennial draw, which has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away over Dh300 million since it began in November 2020, added that it will also reward 2000 loyal customers by adding complementary credits to their accounts once the 100th draw is completed.
For just Dh35, and with a little bit of luck, anyone can become a millionaire. Participants can join the draw by registering on www.mahzooz.ae, creating an account, clicking play, choosing 5 out of 49 numbers, and paying Dh35 to purchase a bottle of water. This will be used by Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
Each purchase makes the participants eligible for an entry into the weekly draw, giving them the chance of winning the exceptional top prize of Dh 20 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. It also grants them the opportunity to be one of the three guaranteed raffle draw winners who will be awarded Dh100,000 each.
Farid Samji, CEO of EWings, managing operator of Mahzooz, says: "As Mahzooz celebrates its 100th draw, it is important for us to continue enriching and upgrading lives in our community, whether through new generous prizes or our sustained CSR program. During the past 100 draws, we have demonstrated commitment, transparency and innovation, and we will continue to do so as we enter our 3rd year of operation”.
