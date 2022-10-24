20 reasons why Mahzooz is the UAE's favourite weekly draw
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
If you are still wondering how to change your life for the better, you can choose changing your career, invest in high-risk fund, or consider participating in Mahzooz, the UAE's leading weekly draw that creates millionaires.
Join the league of 200,000 winners who have collectively won over Dh 300,000,000 over the past 100 weeks with Mahzooz by taking part in the upcoming weekly draw on Saturday at 9pm.
With the latest offer announced in celebration of the 100th draw, Mahzooz is now giving, for a limited period, the chance to win the top prize of Dh 20 million starting October 29.
To take part in the weekly draw, register on www.mahzooz.ae, create an account, click play, choose 5 out of 49 numbers, and pay Dh35 to purchase a bottle of water, which will be channelled by Mahzooz's community partners to hydrate those in need. Each purchase makes you eligible for an entry into the weekly draw that gives you the chance of winning the first prize of Dh 20 million (as part of the limited offer), second prize of Dh 1 million or third prize of Dh 350. It also offers you the opportunity to be one of the three guaranteed winners who will be awarded Dh 100,000 each.
If you need more reasons to join the good life, here are 20 facts that explain why Mahzooz is the UAE's favourite weekly draw:
- By this Saturday, Mahzooz would have held 100 successful draws over 100 weeks
- 200,000 individuals have become richer with Mahzooz
- Mahzooz has given away more than Dh 300,000,000 in prizes and counting
- For only Dh 35 you could become a millionaire
- 29 multi-millionaires so far and counting
- Three guaranteed raffle winners every week
- Only five numbers to choose, in any order
- Over 4,000 participants have won more than once
- Mahzooz celebrated its first top prize winner on 23rd Oct 2021 by awarding him Dh 50,000,000
- Mahzooz has created more than 150 raffle draw winners taking home Dh 100,000 each
- Mahzooz has awarded more than 8,000 winners the second prize of Dh 1,000,000
- More than 1,93,000 participants have won the third prize of Dh 350
- Mahzooz is very active on the CSR front and has supported 15 NGOs and not-for-profit institutions
- Mahzooz has helped more than 8,000 beneficiaries through its CSR programme
- Lives of students of determination across eight schools have been ameliorated by Mahzooz
- Thousands of blue-collar workers can now speak English thanks to Mahzooz and its partnership with Smartlife
- Winners from more than 65 different countries have received prizes from Mahzooz
- 33,500 participants have purchased more than 100 lines with Mahzooz
- Mahzooz has supported the treatment of tens of individuals through Al Jalila Foundation
- With its latest offer, Mahzooz can make you Dh 20 million richer
These achievements were accomplished over the past 100 draws, during which, Mahzooz, the young UAE based company has re-written the life story of thousands of individuals from all over the world, offering them a world of new opportunities and making their dreams come true.
