From mountain adventures to festivals: New 'Highlands of Dubai' winter campaign begins in Hatta tomorrow

Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season

Supplied photos

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:17 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:57 PM

A number of exciting mountain adventures and festivals, sporting activities, and shopping experiences await visitors this winter at the picturesque destination of Hatta where 'The Highlands of Dubai' campaign is taking place until March 2023.

Featuring a number of activities, the campaign will provide unique tourist experiences with plenty of adventures, mountain sports, cultural nights, shopping festival, triathlon, cycling and hill run as part of the 'World’s Coolest Winter in the UAE' campaign.

Here's a look at what's in store for visitors:

December 23: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority will host Hatta Cultural Nights at Hatta Heritage Village

December 27 to 31: Dubai Municipality's Hatta Community Centre will host the Hatta Honey Festival

January 13 to 15: Wadi Hub will be home to the Dubai Shopping Festival in coordination with The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

February 5: Mountain biking enthusiasts can enjoy the scenery and compete on a mountain track at the HERO Dubai event that will take place at Wadi Hub in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council. There will also be other sports activities for visitors.

February 19: Triathlon Hatta at the Hatta Sports Club in coordination with Dubai Sports Council. This is an opportunity for swimmers, cyclists, and long-distance runners who wish to participate in aspects of the Olympic Games that require physical fitness.

March 5: Hatta Hills Run, in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, will be held on 5 March at Hatta Fort Hotel, along with other exciting and interesting events related to Hatta's nature

Other weekend activities for individuals, families or groups:

Explore adventures

Visitors can explore that mountains, natural sceneries, and the wild atmosphere. Hatta off-road track and the magic trails will offer a unique experience for visitors. The destination also provides the first hotel trailer that enables guests to camp on the banks of Hatta Dam in a luxury trailer and the added pleasure of walking through the enchanting landscape of the region.

Top exploration

Visitors can explore the city and its surroundings, including Hatta Dam, mountains, garden, and picturesque nature.

Discover the treasures of Hatta

Visit the heritage sites of Falaj, Dams, towers, forts, the ancient city, the heritage village, bee farms, and many other landmarks to learn about the natural treasures of Hatta.

Cycling and e-scooter tracks

The infrastructure of Hatta has been configured to enhance well-being and encourage mobility by non-traditional means, such as cycling and e-scooter tracks linked with crucial landmarks such as the bus station, parks, and Hatta Dam. Mountain bikes will be also provided. Pathways are connected with existing mountain paths and have been introduced, along with docking stations for electric scooters and bicycles.

Rest stops are provided for bikers equipped with seats, bike racks, waste bins, and shaded mobility centres for individual mobility means with seats and directional signage.

How to reach there

Visitors can use RTA's Hatta Express bus to reach the destination for Dh25. The RTA Hatta bus service runs from 7 am to 7 pm from and to Dubai Mall, at a frequency of two hours. Each bus has 55 seats.

The authority has also deployed 25-seater buses to operate within Hatta every 30 minutes. The service has five stops, and the fare is Dh2.

Parking facilities

For those driving their vehicles to the destination, parking slots are available from 7 am to 9 pm at an hourly fee of Dh2.

A service road and additional parking spaces have been provided in front of shops near the bus station, Hatta Dam, Valley Garden, and Dubai Municipality Park. The capacity of the existing road has been increased by adding a lane for vehicles heading from the Hatta Fort roundabout to the bus station. Six soft mobility hubs have been constructed, with the main Mobility Hub next to the bus station.

