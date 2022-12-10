Sandy deserts, lush green parks: Top 5 barbecue spots to fire up the grill in UAE

Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to have a great time with the family, outdoors

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 8:16 AM

UAE residents have begun stepping out of their homes and indulging in outdoor activities as temperatures drop across the country.

From sandy beaches to lush green parks, families are trying their best to spend time outdoors. If you are looking for the best spot to fire up the grill, Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to do so.

Half Desert

The moment you arrive here, you will find endless roads covered with blown-away sands from the dunes. The view is spectacular.

Adventure-seekers and barbecue lovers often land at this spot as it is even accessible with a sedan, unlike other desert locations.

How to reach

It can be accessed by the Dubai- Al Ain road by taking a diversion on the Al Rewaya bridge to Emirates Road towards Sharjah.

Location: 25.128031, 55.465331

Qudra Desert

A commonly visited location, the Qudra desert never fails to impress. Residents drop by to enjoy dune-bashing over a vast terrain and obtaining the perfect off-road experience. Post which, several residents set up a grill to barbecue and have some steaming hot food.

How to reach

Driving for nearly 40 mins on Qudra Road or Jabel Ali Lehbab road, the spot is a few kilometres away from Damac Hills 2.

Location: 24.985923, 55.350400

Wildlife and greenery

The park is perhaps one of the most ideal locations to getaway with the family. Lush greenery, chirping birds, adventurous activities and even a swimming pool make Mushrif park stand out from the rest.

It has several allocated areas to allow for a barbecue with benches and tables laid out.

Not a single moment will be dull as the park offers several recreational activities including a treetop, zipline, Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, an equestrian club, bird watching and cycling among many others.

Timings

From Sunday to Wednesday, the park is open from 8am until 10pm and on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays, it’s open from 8am to 11pm.

Entry to Mushrif Park is paid with a ticket priced at Dh3 per individual and Dh10 for a car.

How to reach

The park is located in Mirdif Area and can be reached from Airport Road. The spot is nearly 20 kilometres away from the city centre and about 15 kilometres from Dubai International Airport.

Hatta Hill Park

Just a short drive from the Hatta Heritage Village which is located over a mountain and makes it a perfect spot for picnics and barbecues. The park is is perfect for a family day outing with greenery and a play area for children.

There is a tower at the highest point of the mountain which offers a breathtaking view. The best time to visit the park is in the afternoon and offers a perfect spot for sunset lovers in the evening.

Location: 24.802039, 56.129810

Barbecue by the beach

If you want to enjoy a barbecue by the beach, Jumeirah Beach Park is the best option for you. However, keep in mind that setting up a grill on sand is not permitted.

Designated barbecue spots have been set up by authorities with grills and seating areas. The park is just perfect with the sun shining bright on the white sands with lots of green grass, and a pathway lined with trees providing ample shade.

Entry to the park is Dh5 per person and Dh20 a car. The park is open from 8am until 10pm from Monday to Thursday and is open until 11pm on weekends.

Location: 25.148224, 55.195241

Kindly note that there are certain regulations in place when it comes to barbecuing in public. Residents are advised to educate themselves on the rules in order to avoid getting penalised for the same.

