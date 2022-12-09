Look: Two months of Christmas? Some Dubai residents have decorated their homes since November

Khaleej Times reached out to residents that have already started preparing for festive season

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 9:58 AM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 10:09 AM

Lush green Christmas trees, glowing lights, flower-adorned wreaths have begun showing up across homes in Dubai, as the emirate prepares to bring in Christmas.

The festive cheer embraces the emirate yet again as families are seen setting up Christmas decorations well before the occasion.

Khaleej Times reached out to residents that have already started preparing for the event.

Leo Jacinto, a Filipino expat, said their family started decorating house for Christmas right after Halloween.

The Jacintos left no stone unturned as they set up their house with sparkling string lights, shining LED lights and beautiful bows.

Limiya Pereira, a Jebel Ali resident, seems to have gone all the way with a ceiling-high Christmas tree. Residing in the emirate for 17 years, the family put up the decor in the beginning of advent season.

“We have a tradition of decorating the house as a family activity and setting up the Manger," Limiya told Khaleej Times.

Several expats are celebrating the holiday season away from their homes and families. However, they now celebrate the festival with their 'found family'.

“Dubai for most of us living here, is home away from home. We definitely miss home and family during Christmas, but here in Dubai, our friends become family and it's such a joy to celebrate Christmas with each one of them,” says Chrisann, a resident of Mankhool.

As the temperature sees a drop and public places begin to light up in Christmas colours, the emirate is gearing up to bustle with celebrations.

Atlanta, a resident of Dubai, also created a perfect Christmas display with beautiful garlands and wreaths.

With stunning tablescapes, homemade ornaments, and a decorated Christmas mantel, families have come together to celebrate the festive cheer.

These homes are a mere reflection of the Christmas spirit that is yet to take over the city.

ALSO READ: