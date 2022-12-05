Winter break at UAE schools: 5 camps to keep students engaged during holidays

Families who are not travelling and prefer to stay in the Emirates can opt for these multi-disciplinary activities for children

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 6:36 PM

The best season of the year is finally here, and families are taking advantage of the three-week-long school break, some flying out to enjoy the festive season. But several residents prefer to enjoy the glorious UAE winters and avoid the holiday travel rush.

While the holiday season is here, the hunt for winter camps to keep children engaged during the term break also gets intense for working parents. These camps come with exciting and fun-filled activities for kids to enjoy the break while learning and developing new skills.

Here’s a list of some multi-disciplinary winter camps in the country that could keep your child busy this holiday season:

Multi- specialty camp

Eduscan camps will be offering tailor-made activities for children. Included under the leadership camp are public speaking, memory and concentration, mindfulness, brain gym, singing, dancing, karate, swimming, ice skating, night camp and stage performance.

The three-week winter camp starts on 12 December and ends on 30 December 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Held five days a week it is meant for children between 4 to 16 years at the Apple International Community School – Karama, Ibn Battuta Gate – Ibn Battuta Mall, Gulf Model School – Muhaisnah 4 and at Sharjah it will be held at Alshola Private School – National Paint.

Winter camp on arts

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is organising its Dubai Public Library winter camp over 10 days, providing wide expressive spaces that motivate children to be creative and walk in the worlds of art. This comes from Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering an environment for children to discover the magic of sustainable arts and handicrafts.

The Dubai Public Library winter camp will take place from 12 to 27 December, in which children will experience fun with colours, culture and various art forms, including collage, decoupage and mixed media, and other types that enrich the imagination of children aged 6 to 14, unleashing their talents for expression and creativity.

In the winter camp, children will learn the basics of Arabic calligraphy. They will also create paintings using old and discarded objects and materials, as well as learn the secrets of drawing with coffee, saffron, natural materials, watercolours and ink, in addition to ways to hide defects and recycle materials.

The workshops will introduce children to fish farming methods, aquaponics techniques, needle and frame embroidery, types of fabrics and the basics of drawing on them, and they will discover the secrets of spinning and weaving using the loom, as well as methods of making soap with different materials.

Astronomy camp

Dubai Astronomy Group will run a winter astronomy camp in the last week of December. It will be a compilation of hands on activities with a few movie shows and lectures.

For more details people can keep checking their social media handles to see pricing etc.

Creative learning

The OliOli STEAM Sports is introducing an exciting week of activities to tackle the winter break with events related to sports, science and bringing in the celebrations with their fan zone activities. The STEAM Sports camp is broken down into two themes which will be rotated across the two weeks between mornings and afternoons according to the below schedule.

Sports science includes activities that revolve around the science of sports and what goes into playing these sports from an athlete/player perspective with a range of fun experiments and hands-on activities.

The Fanzone activities are all about representing teams, collaborating with friends, and having a blast with hands-on maker activities, exciting challenges, an OliOli fan cup scavenger hunt and more!

Morning session (9:30am -1:30pm): Dhs 1090 per child/week

Afternoon session (2:00pm -5:00pm): Dhs 790 per child/week

Sports

Stryx Sports will be hosting the winter camp at DBS Emirates Hills. The weekly winter camp will be Dh750/week, half a day camp will be Dh400/week, and the daily camp will cost Dh180/day. The camp lasting for three weeks for 4-12year-olds will be organized from 8am to 2pm starting from December 12.

Parents can also book their children’s spot for a wonderous 3-week Winter Camp from Dec 12 - Dec 30 (8am to 2pm) for their little ones at Uptown International School in Mirdif (for ages 2-5) with sibling discount available. Activities like soccer, arts and crafts, dance, karate, musical theatre, dress up days & more will be on offer. Register at www.sportzcise.com/camp .