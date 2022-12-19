UAE: 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign launches new website in both Arabic and English

The year's last long weekend is just around the corner, KT helps you plan an inexpensive trip to help make this year a memorable one
The 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign, which is carried out by UAE Government Media Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and the entities concerned with tourism, culture and heritage in the country, has launched its new website.
The website offers users an interactive experience as it provides information about the most important tourist attractions in each Emirate in both Arabic and English languages.
The new website (https://worldscoolestwinter.ae/ar) comes as a part of the efforts aiming at further supporting domestic tourism and outbound tourism to attract tourists from all over the world.
The third edition of the campaign adopts the theme "Our Heritage" in favor of highlighting the rich Emirati values and culture and its distinct features that include hospitality, tolerance and solidarity.
The website lists the most famous local souks including the Friday Market and Al Bahar souk in Fujairah, and the Gold souk.
The campaign's website provides a map of the famous cycling paths in the country, as well as a number of UAE islands, which are considered among the most beautiful tourist destinations for visitors and tourists, in addition to a guide for places that allow caravan camping and its requirements.
The website also presents a number of locations called the "Hidden Gems of the UAE", such as the Hatta secret pool that was named by this name as a result of its location between the high rocky mountains, which makes it a hidden place that individuals can reach only after walking through the mountains.
Visitors can sit near the pools, relax, swim, or enjoy fishing. The campaign's website also highlights the most famous hiking paths in the country and a number of places that offer unique and fun activities for children.
