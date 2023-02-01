Missing Expo 2020 Dubai? Visitors can now enjoy three new attractions at Expo City

‘Stories of Nation’ exhibitions aim to recreate the event's magic through new experiences

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 6:05 PM

The world's greatest show - Expo 2020 Dubai - left us with some unforgettable memories. From mind-boggling pavilions to futuristic concepts to jaw-dropping technologies - the 6-month extravaganza had it all.

And talking of exhibits, did you manage to see the space X falcon rocket at the USA pavilion, an ancient harp at the Columbian pavilion, or the sculptures of the Egypt Pavilion? If not, here is your chance to revisit them again — including a whole lot of other interesting exhibits from various pavilions that delighted visitors during Expo 2020.

Themed ‘Stories of Nation’ exhibitions, these attractions celebrate the participating pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

These exhibitions are being hosted in the three districts — Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability, paying tribute to the 200-plus nations and international organisations that helped make Expo 2020 Dubai a huge success and recreate the event's magic through new experiences.

In the Opportunity District, the 'Stories of Nations; exhibition theme is ‘Our Moment in Time,’ which showcases humanity’s collective determination, the changing perspectives, empathy for one another, and how we all came together at a moment of tremendous possibility. From the entrance, a visitor is taken for an engaging session on the roof which is viewed by lying down on the special wooden deck. This exhibition is divided into many sections, ranging from traditional musical instruments from around the world to ancient ships and wooden blocks.

The 'Our Endless Imagination’ exhibition in the Mobility District captures humankind’s relentless pursuit of excellence, highlighting how ingenuity and ambition transform how we live, connect, and exchange knowledge and ideas. Objects from the pavilions in the district have been showcased here, right from from Eritrean textiles, to amethyst geodes from Uruguay, traditional wooden masks of Vanuatu, ancient aquatics jars of Panama to Nepalese bronze pot, horned helmets from Grenada, Maracas of the Dominican Republic, and much more.

‘Our Wonderful World’ at the Sustainability District takes visitors on a curated tour of country highlights that celebrate humankind’s relationship with nature. When visitors enter the exhibition, they are welcomed by a giant screen with seating made out of wooden blocks from recycled Swedish Pavilion pillars. It depicts a forest with a colourful ambiance, showcasing artifacts where humans have made the best use of nature, from Surinam’s Tumao (drums), Turkey’s stone reserve, the Mbigou stone of Gabon, a library of Yemeni books, to interactive sessions involving taking an oath to change the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai was a celebration of cultures, ideas, and innovation – a time when the world came together to share their experiences and achievements. For the first time in World Expo history, each country had its pavilion, offering every nation the opportunity to share its own unique experiences with millions of visitors, opening their minds, changing their perspectives, and inspiring them to create a better future,”

“The Stories of Nations exhibitions are our way of honouring those 192 countries, giving a glimpse into some of the unforgettable, iconic moments that took place, curating the story of our shared humanity across different themes, and paying tribute to the power of collaboration,” added Al Nahyan.

Stories of Nations exhibitions are included in Expo City Dubai’s one-day attractions pass at Dh120, giving entry to Alif, Terra, and the Vision and Women’s Pavilions. Visitors can also purchase the exhibition ticket for Dh50, which grants access to all three Stories of Nations exhibitions. The exhibition is free for children aged 12 and under, and people of determination, and are open daily from 10am to 6pm.

