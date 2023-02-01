Dubai Balloon to take off this month: Soar 300 metres over Palm Jumeirah; here is how much it costs

Besides daily operations, this unique experience is also offered for special events — like birthdays and marriage proposals

A helium-inflated balloon on the edge of Palm Jumeirah will take off this February. The Dubai Balloon, tethered on the beach of Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, will soar 300 metres above the ground – which is as high as a 100-storey building.

The ride will last for 10 minutes. A regular pass costs Dh175 for adults and Dh75 for children. ‘Fast pass’ tickets are sold at Dh275 per adult and Dh125 per child. This ticket allows guests to skip the queue and includes complimentary coffee, tea, or soft drink at the Dubai Balloon lounge. It is free for kids under three years and is also wheelchair- and stroller-friendly with no weight limits.

The experience will be available Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm; and Friday to Sunday 9am to midnight.

Views on offer include the palm-shaped manmade island; Aquaventure; the world’s largest fountain show at The Pointe; Burj Al Arab; Ain Dubai and “on clear days, even Burj Khalifa and the Downtown skyline”.

Clair Aichhorn, general manager of The Dubai Balloon, said: “We are so excited to welcome everyone to try this new bucket-list experience and rise above this beautiful city we call home. I’m extremely proud of this project and the teams that have worked hard to create something spectacular that will reshape the city skyline and enhance Dubai as a destination.”

The experience is also up for private charters and venue hires to celebrate special occasions, birthdays, or even marriage proposals.

