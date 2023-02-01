Dubai Balloon to take off this month: Soar 300 metres over Palm Jumeirah; here is how much it costs

Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City
A helium-inflated balloon on the edge of Palm Jumeirah will take off this February. The Dubai Balloon, tethered on the beach of Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, will soar 300 metres above the ground – which is as high as a 100-storey building.
The ride will last for 10 minutes. A regular pass costs Dh175 for adults and Dh75 for children. ‘Fast pass’ tickets are sold at Dh275 per adult and Dh125 per child. This ticket allows guests to skip the queue and includes complimentary coffee, tea, or soft drink at the Dubai Balloon lounge. It is free for kids under three years and is also wheelchair- and stroller-friendly with no weight limits.
The experience will be available Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm; and Friday to Sunday 9am to midnight.
Views on offer include the palm-shaped manmade island; Aquaventure; the world’s largest fountain show at The Pointe; Burj Al Arab; Ain Dubai and “on clear days, even Burj Khalifa and the Downtown skyline”.
Clair Aichhorn, general manager of The Dubai Balloon, said: “We are so excited to welcome everyone to try this new bucket-list experience and rise above this beautiful city we call home. I’m extremely proud of this project and the teams that have worked hard to create something spectacular that will reshape the city skyline and enhance Dubai as a destination.”
The experience is also up for private charters and venue hires to celebrate special occasions, birthdays, or even marriage proposals.
ALSO READ:
Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City
A thick layer of fog has descended on the northern part of the country, affecting visibility
Country's health minister says that the restriction has been lifted because of sufficient immunisation globally
Official aims to spread awareness about Israel as the perfect tourist destination for visitors from the Emirates
Passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline for latest information on their flight status
Two Dubai-bound flights were delayed early today
In mere three hours plus, await snow-clad mountains (even trees and roads), hot cups of tea, traditional and authentic meals, garnished with nuggets of history
This marks an 89 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year