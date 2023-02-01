'Table outdoors, please': Dubai's new guide unveils city's outdoor dining experiences

#DubaiDestinations guide lists more than 250 restaurants and cafés with exterior seating categorised according to the type of cuisine they offer

by Wam Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:36 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:37 AM

A new interactive #DubaiDestinations guide issued by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), invites residents and visitors to discover the city’s thriving outdoor dining scene during the cooler months.

Titled “A Table Outdoors, Please”, the latest #DubaiDestinations guide lists more than 250 restaurants and cafés with outdoor seating categorised according to the type of cuisine they offer.

The cuisines featured include French, Mediterranean, Asian, Italian, American/Burgers, Turkish, Indian, Latin, Persian, and International. The guide contains a comprehensive list of restaurants and cafés located across the city, allowing visitors to sample a variety of delicious international flavours.

Fatma Al Mulla, city branding executive, Brand Dubai, said: “From rooftop terraces to beachside restaurants, Dubai is renowned for its diverse and dynamic dining scene. The latest #DubaiDestinations campaign highlights a wide range of outdoor dining options for tourists and residents, especially during the winter season. We seek to reinforce the city’s appeal for gastronomes through our comprehensive guide, which invites everyone to experience the magic of outdoor dining in Dubai and to discover the city’s vibrant culinary scene.”

She added: “Dubai is known for its inclusive lifestyle, which extends to its outdoor dining options. With lovely year-round weather and stunning skylines, the range of outdoor eateries listed in the guide offers eclectic gastronomical treats to tickle the taste buds of locals, residents, and tourists alike.”

Dubai’s outdoor dining options offer a delightful way to experience the city’s lovely winter weather and enjoy a delicious meal. The outdoor dining destinations feature a mix of established restaurants and new eateries, offering a range of price points and dining experiences. The restaurants featured in the guide are equipped with outdoor seating and comply with all necessary safety and health protocols.

Dubai’s culinary landscape has undergone a delicious transition, with an array of unique cuisines and concepts popping up in recent years. This culinary explosion aligns with the leadership’s ambition to make Dubai the world’s best and most vibrant city and establish it as the world’s culinary capital.

The new guide is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations ongoing winter campaign, which showcases attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations during the winter months. Brand Dubai’s collaborative campaign highlights various activities and experiences people can enjoy amidst the beautiful winter weather. Weaving together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, the campaign tells the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations.

Running until February 2023, the latest campaign of the #DubaiDestinations initiative encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign has been rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

ALSO READ: