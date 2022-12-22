UAE: Horrific collision leaves 21-year-old dead, brother injured

Money exchange company urges public to remain alert against suspicious and fraudulent online activities to prevent financial losses and damages
A young Emirati man died, and his brother sustained injuries after they met with an accident on Thursday morning in Ras Al Khaimah. The 21-year-old national died after his vehicle collided with a truck.
According to a police official, the horrific collision took place between the vehicle driven by the young man and the truck, which was driven by an Asian driver. The accident occurred due to the failure to maintain a safe distance between the car and the heavy vehicle.
The police rushed to the accident site after receiving the report, and the national ambulance patrols also immediately reached the scene.
The body of the deceased and the injured brother was transferred to the hospital. And the family was handed over the body after the necessary paperwork. The brother was moved to the hospital to receive treatment for his 'moderate' injuries.
ALSO READ:
Money exchange company urges public to remain alert against suspicious and fraudulent online activities to prevent financial losses and damages
Her geometric designs have adorned Islamic prayer spaces throughout the UAE and beyond
One of the main issues facing the country's nationals employed in the private sector is the prevalence of stereotypes and misconceptions, they say
'It's sometimes difficult for children to see their mother without hair – I wanted to make sure [they] knew that it was okay', says hairstylist Jalal Hafed
The Dubai Crown Prince takes to social media to share a photo of his underwater adventure
We speak to a cross-section of UAE-based women to know their thoughts on walking around Dubai at night
The grand prize will be for half-a-kg-gold; 25 people will get 8gm and 75 others can win 4gm each
Upcoming festivals and wedding season are driving spike in demand