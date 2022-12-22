UAE: Horrific collision leaves 21-year-old dead, brother injured

The accident occurred due to the failure to maintain safe distance between the two vehicles

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:50 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:55 PM

A young Emirati man died, and his brother sustained injuries after they met with an accident on Thursday morning in Ras Al Khaimah. The 21-year-old national died after his vehicle collided with a truck.

According to a police official, the horrific collision took place between the vehicle driven by the young man and the truck, which was driven by an Asian driver. The accident occurred due to the failure to maintain a safe distance between the car and the heavy vehicle.

The police rushed to the accident site after receiving the report, and the national ambulance patrols also immediately reached the scene.

The body of the deceased and the injured brother was transferred to the hospital. And the family was handed over the body after the necessary paperwork. The brother was moved to the hospital to receive treatment for his 'moderate' injuries.

