Messi fan dies of heart attack hours after celebrating Argentina's World Cup win

As millions of football fans celebrated Argentina's gripping victory over feisty France in the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, tragedy struck the family of a young Egyptian man who passed away after an exhilarating experience of watching Lionel Messi lift the cup.
26-year-old Mustafa Abdul al Abdul Wahab reportedly watched the final in a coffee shop in the centre of the Egyptian capital with his friends and two hours later died of a heart attack.
According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Mustafa posted a message on social media praising Messi and expressed that Argentina's victory over France was 'the best day of his life'. The excited fan collapsed after the post as he suffered a heart attack and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A cardiologist in Cairo, Gamal Shaaban, director of the Egyptian National Institute of Cardiology, posted on social media stating that Mustafa suffered from what is known as 'happy heart syndrome'.
He wrote, "A lawyer from Shubra Al Khaimah died two hours after the match (between Argentina and France) from a heart attack which he suffered due to extreme happiness after Messi won the World Cup."
The cardiologist explained that any heightened emotion, whether anger or happiness, can cause a heart attack leading to sudden death. He wished young people would learn from this incident and have control over expressing extreme emotions.
