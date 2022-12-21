Dubai-based Maradona in Naples to pay tribute to legend following Argentina's World Cup victory

Post the unforgettable final, Maradona Rebello went straight to the airport from the BudX Fifa fan festival and flew to Italy

by Ehaab Qadeer Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 11:21 AM

La Albiceleste were crowned champions at Qatar World Cup 2022, spearheaded by Lionel Messi, the man who always felt destined to triumph in the tournament and cemented his legacy perennially.

Last week, Khaleej Times reported about a Dubai resident named Maradona in the viral story ‘Dubai based Maradona to name his son Messi’. The development of the story is even more phenomenal.

"After the story got published in Khaleej Times, I received a lot of phone calls and congratulatory messages. Among those calls was a surprising one from Naples”, Maradona told Khaleej Times.

A pilgrimage from Dubai to Naples

“My prayers of Argentina winning the World Cup has been answered, and now as promised I am at the shrine of Diego Maradona to pay respect to the legend”, Maradona said while he is currently celebrating the win with the people of Naples in Italy.

Post the unforgettable World Cup final, Maradona Rebello went straight to the airport from the BudX Fifa fan festival and flew to Naples. He was invited by the owner of Café Niro. Chef Sorbillo made him a Maradona-themed pizza with the legend’s name on it.

Along with Maradona Rebello, mural artist Mandragora Leticia, who painted the latest mural of Diego Maradona in November 2022, was also invited.

Paying homage to Diego Maradona

Maradona said, “It’s been a great day here. I am honoured to witness the greatness of the legend even after his passing away. This feeling has etched on my soul for eternity”.

“People just embraced me when they got to know my name and the story behind it. I can truly feel the saying Maradona is Naples and Naples is Maradona’s”, he then added.

Messi and his team ended the international trophy drought of 18 years in 2021 by beating Brazil in Copa America final and won their third world cup after more than three decades for the country which was last won by the legend Diego Armando Maradona.

