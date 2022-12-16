Fifa World Cup 2022: This Dubai-based Maradona wants to name his kid Messi

The resident was named after the Argentine legend who won the Fifa World Cup in 1986

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 5:20 PM

When football legend Diego Armando Maradona won the World Cup for Argentina back in 1986, another Maradona was born — this one in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Alfred Rebello, a banker by profession, was such a football fanatic at heart that he named his son after the Argentinian star.

And Maradona, now a Dubai-based actor and model by profession, aims to carry forward this beautiful legacy by passing on his football enthusiasm.

“My grandfather told my father about Pele, my father told me about Maradona, and I will be telling my kids about Messi,” Maradona tells City Times.

"It would be a dream come true to witness Messi winning the world cup in Qatar. I am naming my kid after Messi for sure," he adds.

Maradona, who shifted to Dubai recently, has already worked with eminent brands like Talabat with Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup campaign, Abu Dhabi Tourism, Etisalat and many more.

“I am trying to contribute to Dubai culture.... I sense the pulse of this city is fast, organised and I feel the future here,” he says, adding that Dubai has served as a middle ground for him to collaborate with industry experts from around the globe — including directors, producers and film makers.

Maradona, whose wife is Italian, says he sees a possibility of narrating a story from various perspectives to the emirate's audience. “The multicultural aspect at home helps me a lot, since Valentina (his wife) is Italian, I get to see and descry the art of storytelling through her lens too.”

His wife Valentina Moschetti recalled their dating days where she felt special being in a relationship with a man named Maradona in real life. This was especially since Diego Maradona himself had a connection with city of Naples.

“My family and I love Argentina; my parents were huge fans of Maradona back in the day. My parents saw Diego winning it for Argentina…I'd to love see Messi doing it for them,” Valentina said.

“Naming our child after this living legend has always been on the cards for us,” she added. The couple is expecting later in 2023.

Dubai’s very own Maradona will indisputably be cheering for Argentina in the emphatic World Cup final against the defending champions France. Will Messi’s Argentina be crowned as champions on Sunday, or will it be a 2018 repeat for Deschamps & Co in Qatar? Only time will tell.

