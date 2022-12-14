Alvarez once asked Messi for a photo but is now chasing World Cup glory with childhood hero

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
When a 10-year-old Julian Alvarez requested Lionel Messi if he could have a picture taken with him, little did he know that he would one day play on the same team as his childhood hero.
Now, 22, the attacking midfielder is a key member of Argentine’s World Cup squad and the scorer of two goals in their 3-0 rout of 2018 runners-up Croatia in Qatar on Tuesday.
More importantly the second of these goals came following a brilliant piece of football by Messi who wove his way past the Croatian defense to cut the ball back from the byline for Alvarez to execute the easiest if finishes.
The bond that they shared 10-years-ago when Alvarez posed with the superstar for a picture continues to this day as they have become friends and valued teammates.
However, both of them ply their trade in different parts of the world. Arvarez is a key member of the Manchester City squad while Messi plays for Paris Saint-Germain far away from his homeland.
The two friends from different generations will line up together again on Sundat at the giant Lusial Stadium in Qatar where they will hope to give Argentina a third World Cup trophy and the first since 1986.
