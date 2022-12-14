Look: World Cup fever catches these Bollywood football crazy stars

Indian actors share glimpses from stadiums in Qatar on social media

A host of Bollywood stars have been making a beeline for Qatar to support their favourite football teams at the Fifa World Cup event. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky and Ananya Panday, among other Indian actors were seen enjoying the games at the stadiums. Many of them shared their excitement on social media.

1. Sanjay Kapoor: Thrilled to watch Messi scoring a goal

“Never dreamt that I would be there in the stadium and watch Messi scoring a goal in a World Cup semi final. What an unbelievable moment to watch this with 85k Argentinians fans all screaming Messi Messi. #fifaworldcup2022 #doha,” wrote Sanjay Kapoor, who was there with his daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan.

2. Ananya could not control her excitement as Beckham waved at her

Ananya came out in support of her favourite player Lionel Messi as she shared photos from the Argentina calsh. She revealed that she was thrilled when English soccer legend David Beckham, who was in the stadium, waved at her.

"WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends thank you," Ananya wrote after the match.

Aditya Roy Kapur also joined Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday for the Argentina game.

Moroccan-Canadian Bollywood star Nora Fatehi shared her excitement on social media as her home team Morocco beat Spain in the Round 16 of the World Cup. She also featured in the official Qatar World Cup song named 'Light The Sky', alongside Manal Benchlikha, Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Iraqi artist Rahma Riad.

"That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup.. this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!," said the actress.

Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning..

Aamir Khan, his former wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao also got together for the World Cup. The family were spotted at Mumbai airport.

"Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina vs Mexico Match," wrote Khan in his post.

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar turned up in Argentinian colours to support their favourite team.

Manushi Chhillar was there as well to cheer for Argentina at the South American team's clash with Netherlands.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of a street rapper in the 2019 hit musical Gully Boy, shared a photo on social media with American rapper Lil' Baby to announce the his collaboration with the American rapper for 'World Cup Anthem' music video which will be out for the finals, according to reports.

