We will kick France out of the World Cup today, says Moroccan football fan

"I am not surprised by our team at all. It's a very good team. (The) semifinal is nothing, now we are waiting to get the World Cup,” says Mohamed

Driss (left), Mohamed (second left) and Morad (right) with an Algerian fan. Photo: Rituraj Borkakoty

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 5:53 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 5:59 PM

The Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the main ticket centre for the World Cup in Qatar, saw hundreds of Moroccan fans today, hoping to get a ticket for their team's semifinal clash against France tonight.

Among them was Abder Rahim, a Belgium-based Moroccan who this reporter bumped into on Tuesday at the same place.

"Still no luck, my friend. But I am still trying," Rahim told me.

A few yards away, a young man draped in Moroccan colours was quietly sitting on a bench when I waved at him.

"Hello, I am Mohamed, and yes I am a Moroccan," he said as he shook my hands.

Mohamed came to DECC today with his friends Driss and Morad, with the latter still trying to get a ticket.

"Yes, I have the tickets. I arrived only yesterday in Doha for the match and now I have the ticket. So I am very happy," Mohamed said.

Mohamed, who has been living in France for more than 10 years, has both French and Moroccan passports.

But it's Morocco that drew him to Qatar.

"We will beat them (France), we will kick them out of the World Cup today," he said.

"Everyday we have been teasing them (French friends). I repeat we will beat them today."

This 34-year-old Morocco fan, who lives in Paris with his wife and son, is not surprised by his team's historic run to the World Cup semifinal.

"I am not surprised by our team at all. It's a very good team. Semifinal is nothing, now we are waiting to get the World Cup," he said.

"It's been an amazing run. I am in France with my wife and son. My sister lives in Belgium, we beat them also!"

Meanwhile, Morad says he will not be sad if Morocco lose to defending champions France tonight.

"Whoever wins, I will be happy. If France win, I will be happy, but I will be happier if Morocco win," said Morad who also holds both Moroccan and French passports.

"Of course, Morocco is my country. And

I am very proud, proud of my country, proud of my people, you can see a lot of Moroccan people coming here to support the Moroccan team. So I am very proud."

Morad will wait until the last minute to get a ticket for the semifinal that will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

"No tickets, yet. I will go to the stadium and see if I can find a solution," he said.

Driss, who was born in Paris, is among the lucky Moroccan fans with tickets for tonight's historic match.

"Yes, I got the ticket. It's a great feeling. It's a historic moment. We are trying to enjoy every moment," he said.

Driss, who holds only the French passport, said he would remain a Moroccan at heart when it comes to football.

"As French citizens, we support France in all other domains, but when it comes to Morocco and football, we cannot support France," he said.