World Cup fever catches UAE fans: Top 10 family-friendly places to enjoy the football action

If you plan to enjoy the matches with family and small children, do keep in mind that many of these fan zones are 18+

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:47 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:52 PM

There is no dearth of fan-zones and large screens to enjoy all the action of the Fifa World Cup 2022 across the country. Now that just three more matches remain, football fervour has gripped the entire region, including today's highly anticipated semi-final clash between Morocco and France.

If you want to catch the action with your family, do keep in mind that many of the football-viewing fan zones and other areas in the country are 18+ and not family-friendly. If you are looking for some places to enjoy the matches in the company of large crowds with your family or children, here are 10 places to head to.

1. Expo City: Enjoy all the action at Expo City Dubai’s Fan City where spectators can choose between the family-friendly Jubilee Park or the all-immersive Al Wasl Plaza. Priced at Dh30 for individuals aged 13 and above and free for children aged 12 and below, attendees can also participate in fun activities like agility courses, penalty kick activations and face-painting for kids.

2. Global Village: All visitors to the Global Village can catch the matches at the Coca Cola fan zone within the premises. Entry is free for Global Village visitors. However, fans are encouraged to book a combo meal including hot dogs or nachos, fries and a slush for Dh75 to ensure entry into the area. It is exclusively for ladies and families. In addition to this, there are fun football activations, including a shooting challenge and special edition Coca-Cola mocktails.

3. Atlantis: The entertainment destination at Atlantis, Wavehouse, has 13 dedicated screens across the whole venue, beverage promotions and a special football-themed menu to match the atmosphere. Entry is free, but it requires a minimum spend of Dh 250 per person for the semifinals and third place match. For the finals, the eatery requires a minimum spend of Dh300 per person.

4. Cinemas: If you want to enjoy the action with some popcorn and surround sound, head straight to the cinemas. Vox, Reel and Novo cinemas are all showing the matches at various locations around the city. For an extra special treat, head down to the largest screen in the region at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall.

5. McGettigans: Want to get into the Christmas spirit while watching the match? Head to the McGettigans Winterfest at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. With a huge, twinkling Christmas tree, tube slides, festive themed Roll DXB roller rink, and snow park, the venue also has a screen for football lovers. Entry fee is just Dh50, which is fully redeemable on F&B. Kids under 12 get in free.

6. Al Serkal Avenue: Football lovers can enjoy the big matches and the great outdoor weather at The Yard in Al Serkal Avenue. There will be a variety of food trucks to ensure enough snacks for all the action. The venue is also pet-friendly. Entry is free as long as attendees register on the venue’s website.

7. Mirdif City Center: The Mirdif City Center fan zone on the rooftop is family-friendly and has a 700-person capacity screening zone. Open from 1pm to 1am, the area will also host football-themed activations, kid-friendly activities, and games. Tickets cost between Dh50 and Dh150 and are fully redeemable against F&B purchases.

Abu Dhabi

8. MOTN: Abu Dhabi's Mother of Nation Festival is offering free entry to watch the big matches on the corniche. Families and children can catch all the action by grabbing some delicious treats and a comfortable seat for the screening of the games.

9. Sheikh Zayed Festival: World Cup fans can enjoy all the matches at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba which will provide a number of screens spread across different areas of the festival. With a number of F&B options, games and entertainment options, it is a great option for those in the capital to watch the matches.

10. Yas Island Fanzone: Fans can enjoy an immersive football experience at the Yas Island Fanzone - Fifa World Cup Viewing Experience. The dedicated fan zone, situated on Yas Links Abu Dhabi, has a capacity of 2,000 people. Tickets start from Dh50 and is open to children as well as people of determination.