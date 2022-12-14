Giant screens, food markets: The best spots in Dubai to catch the Fifa World Cup final

This year marks the first time the iconic event is being held in the Arab world, and with Morocco making it to the semi-finals, temperature has reached fever pitch

Every four years, football fans across the world wait patiently for the highly anticipated mega competition that unifies countries from all across the globe – the Fifa World Cup. This year marks the first time this iconic event is being held in the Arab world, in neighbouring Qatar, and with an Arab team, Morocco, making it to the semi-finals, the temperature has reached fever pitch.

The final – the moment the world has been waiting for – takes place on December 18 at 7pm. It’s therefore no surprise that Dubai has made it easy for fans of the game to watch every minute of the big match at an array of fan zones across the city.

Whether its watching a match on a beach, at the mall, or even at a food market with impeccable deals, entertainment, and the largest screens to witness all the footballing action, there’s something to cater to the needs of every fan.

The 28th edition of Dubai’s Shopping Festival (DSF) features an action packed 46-day calendar of all things entertainment - from music events to art installations, to unmissable shopping deals and life-changing raffles – and so much more.

Fan zones: The best places for diehard football fans

BudX Fifa Fan Festival:

Join in the excitement as up to 10,000 fans converge to celebrate the beautiful game in a state-of-the-art, immersive atmosphere at the BudX Fifa Fan Festival. The purpose-built space features custom-designed 330sqm screens showing every match, with international artists keeping the electric vibe going between and after the match.

The adults-only space has two seated sections and free-to-sit picnic tables, bean bags and more, with five-star eats available from the W Hotel.

The ISD Fanzone:

Or why not head over to The ISD Fanzone; the open air venue in Sports City ready to accommodate over 5,000 fans. The venue includes multiple giant screens, an array of food and beverage outlets and food trucks, fun activities organised by Footlab, and so much more.

Belgian Cafe’s Fifa Fanzone:

Belgian Cafe’s Fifa Fanzone in Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City is the perfect match destination, airing all the live action with the finest pub grub, shisha, and a painting station for fans to get their team flags painted on their face.

Freddy’s at Fortune Hotels:

At Freddy’s at Fortune Hotels, kick back and relax and watch the final on video walls, big screens and TVs across the venues – with pool tables and video games providing entertainment before and after the big game.

McCafferty’s fanzone, Wafi’s Amphitheatre:

Or why not head on over to McCafferty’s fanzone at Wafi’s Amphitheatre in the Pyramid building? Here, fans can watch the final whilst enjoying live music, delicious food and beverages.

SLS Hotel:

SLS Hotel is offering football fans a unique and memorable experience with games screened at Privilege, the world’s highest overflow pool, including the final on December 18. Doors open at 2pm daily, and fans can enjoy indoor as well as outdoor screenings, with 90 seats indoors, and up to 30 seats in the Fifa play area.

Fairmont The Palm:

Finally, at Fairmont The Palm, diehard football fans over 21-years-old can watch the World Cup at VZ’s, which has 120 seats, as well as plenty of food and beverage offers to complement the game. The venue is open from 2pm to 2am.

Best places for families

Fanzone by McGettigans:

Those looking for a buzzing venue packed with sporting fans – with tons to keep the kids entertained too – should make their way to the Fanzone by McGettigans at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. This large, open-air site with massive screens hosts a wide array of food trucks and live music, with entry to Winterfest including games and entertainment for kids.

City Centre Mirdif:

City Centre Mirdif has set up an open-air-family-friendly football fanzone on its terrace, with a series of football themed activations, kid-friendly activities and games, shisha lounges, and more. Fan zone ticket holders can look forward to prizes with a daily draw. Tickets can be purchased directly from City Centre Mirdif.

Additionally, celebrate epic wins with great food and sea views at any restaurant at either La Mer, City Walk, and The Beach, JBR.

Best places for a unique football experience

Coca-Cola fan zone, Global Village:

Football lovers looking for a unique match experience can head to the culturally enriching Coca-Cola fan zone at Global Village, or indulge in some of Time Out Market's mouth-watering food for an experience that satisfies foodies and footy fans in equal measure.

Zero Gravity Sand Zone:

For those wanting to watch the game whilst enjoying the ocean breeze, head to the Zero Gravity Sand Zone. Huge screens will be situated against a glittering backdrop of the Dubai Marina. Spend the day by pool and beach, and catch the match at night along with electric DJ sets.

Brass Monkey:

Or try Brass Monkey at Bluewaters Island, to watch the live broadcast of the game whilst enjoying a game of bowling and retro arcade games.

Cabana, Address Dubai Mall:

Finally, head over to Cabana, Address Dubai Mall to relax by the serene poolside, and catch the Fifa final live on the big screen. Enjoy Mediterranean beverages and food along with the game. Doors open at 12, and a minimum spend of Dh200 per person is applicable.

