PFL MMA launches debut season of PFL Mena in Riyadh

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 5:43 PM

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league in the world, has announced the matchups for PFL Mena: Riyadh, the first fight card of the inaugural season of PFL Mena.

The historic season opener, which will take place at The Green Halls, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature fighters from the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions, competing in the patented PFL Playoff win and advance format.

All four PFL Mena season events will be live on MBC Action and on Shahid and will be accessible to fans across the region.

Headlining the card will be The Kingdom’s Abdullah “The Reaper” Al-Qahtani taking on Morocco’s Taha Bendaoud in a Featherweight main event.

"PFL is all about creating opportunities, and we're proud to offer fighters in the Mena region a chance to compete," said Pete Murray, CEO of PFL.

"With its talented athletes, Mena is a perfect fit for PFL's season format, giving fighters a big stage to showcase their skills. By bringing top-tier events to the region, we're not only serving passionate MMA fans but also pushing the sport forward."

Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports Investments, said: “The launch of PFL Mena is another massive moment for sport in this region and we are thrilled to have played our part in making it happen. As SRJ, we’re aiming to redefine the landscape of international sport in a way that brings more and more opportunities to Middle Eastern sport and young talent and grows our shared sporting ecosystem.”

The complete fight card:

Featherweight Bout:

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Taha Bendaoud

Bantamweight Bout:

Ali Taleb vs. Nawras Abzakh

Bantamweight Bout:

Xavier Alaoui vs. Rachid El Hazoume

Featherweight Bout:

Islam Reda vs. Adam Meskini

Bantamweight Bout:

Tariq Ismail vs. Jalal Al Daaja

Bantamweight Bout:

Elias Boudegzdame vs. Hassan Mandour

Amateur Female Atomweight Bout:

Hattan Alsaif vs. Nada Faheem

Featherweight Bout:

Maraoune Bellagouit vs. Motaz Askar

Featherweight Bout:

Ahmed Tarek vs. Abdelrahman Alhyasat

Showcase Featherweight Bout:

Mido Mohamed vs. Yazeed Hasanain

Showcase Flyweight Bout:

Malik Basahel vs. Harsh Pandya

