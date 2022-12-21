Look: Dubai chef Salt Bae poses with Argentina's World Cup trophy, angers fans

Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been exhilarating, culminating with Argentina's 4-2 win on penalties against powerful rivals France in the final match last Sunday. Cited as one of the most intense and thrilling finals in the history of the tournament, the match saw Messi (and the Albicelestes) win the coveted trophy 36 years after his mentor won it in 1986.
But while the twists and turns in the tournament kept people riveted, there were a few moments in the aftermath that didn't go down well with fans.
Earlier this week, visuals of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe — famously known as Salt Bae — posing with the World Cup trophy, went viral. The Dubai-based restaurateur took to his social media accounts to post several photos and videos of himself on the pitch during the Argentina post-match celebrations.
In some, he was seen admiring the coveted trophy; in others, pretending to sprinkle salt on the golden prize in a nod to his trademark technique. He even bit the players' medals in some of his photos with them.
This angered football fans, leading them to vent their displeasure online.
According to Fifa, the prestigious 18-carat trophy being "one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon ... can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners ... and heads of state."
Fans were equally displeased at viral videos in which the social media sensation could be seen repeatedly asking players like Messi to pose with him for a photo.
In what looks like a response to his detractors, the food entertainer's most recent post is a throwback video to when Messi visited his Dubai restaurant in 2018. Fifa have yet to comment on the events.
ALSO READ:
Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
The evening also feature a top-drawer women’s singles match between World No.1 Iga Świątek (Kites) and No.4 ranked Caroline Garcia (Eagles)
Teammate Thani Al Qemzi finishes third in the championship
The batsman, a member of the England World T20 winning squad, weighs the excitement of teaming up with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes again for Sharjah Warriors’ inaugural ILT20 campaign
Set a colossal target of 513 runs in Chittagong, Bangladesh reached 272-6 at the close, still needing 241 runs, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan on 40 and Mehidy Hasan on nine
Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch
The 23-year-old Norwegian had a fruitful 2022 where he won three ATP Tour titles and finished second at Miami, Roland Garros, the US Open and the Nitto ATP Finals
The League offers inaugural season thrill for cricket fans for as little as Dh20