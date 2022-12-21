Look: Dubai chef Salt Bae poses with Argentina's World Cup trophy, angers fans

According to Fifa, the prestigious 18-carat trophy can only be touched and held by a select group, which includes former winners and heads of state

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been exhilarating, culminating with Argentina's 4-2 win on penalties against powerful rivals France in the final match last Sunday. Cited as one of the most intense and thrilling finals in the history of the tournament, the match saw Messi (and the Albicelestes) win the coveted trophy 36 years after his mentor won it in 1986.

But while the twists and turns in the tournament kept people riveted, there were a few moments in the aftermath that didn't go down well with fans.

Earlier this week, visuals of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe — famously known as Salt Bae — posing with the World Cup trophy, went viral. The Dubai-based restaurateur took to his social media accounts to post several photos and videos of himself on the pitch during the Argentina post-match celebrations.

In some, he was seen admiring the coveted trophy; in others, pretending to sprinkle salt on the golden prize in a nod to his trademark technique. He even bit the players' medals in some of his photos with them.

This angered football fans, leading them to vent their displeasure online.

According to Fifa, the prestigious 18-carat trophy being "one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon ... can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners ... and heads of state."

Fans were equally displeased at viral videos in which the social media sensation could be seen repeatedly asking players like Messi to pose with him for a photo.

In what looks like a response to his detractors, the food entertainer's most recent post is a throwback video to when Messi visited his Dubai restaurant in 2018. Fifa have yet to comment on the events.

