Dubai: 28-year-old Emirati stabbed to death at villa party with friends

Nine people are being interrogated as the public prosecution is investigating the case

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM

A 28-year-old Emirati was stabbed to death during a party held recently at a villa in Al Khawaneej 2, Dubai, the authorities have said. The emirate's public prosecution is now interrogating nine Emiratis in connection with the incident.

The suspects admitted to the authorities that they were all partying at the front lawn of the villa when, suddenly, they saw one of their friends — an Emirati identified as A.H. — coming out of the house without a shirt on and with blood stains all over his pants, according to the initial investigation.

A few seconds later, the victim came out bleeding and then limped his way to the backyard, where he eventually collapsed and died, the report added.

The Dubai Police then received a call about the incident, prompting the force to dispatch a team of CID officers to the site. The victim, however, was already dead upon the cops' arrival. He was found lying in a pool of blood in the backyard, according to the police investigation.

After gathering evidence and moving the body to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy, the police formed a task force to identify and track down the suspects. An extensive manhunt across the country led to the arrest of the nine Emiratis, four of whom were found in Sharjah and were nabbed in coordination with the emirate's police.

A probe of the case is still ongoing at the Dubai Public Prosecution.

