Dubai: 3 Pakistanis identified among 16 killed in residential building fire

Study shows older persons tend to be less capable than their younger counterparts in this area and may be at risk of being taken advantage of
Three Pakistani nationals have been identified among the 16 that have died in Al Ras, Dubai. The blaze broke out in a residential building on Saturday afternoon.
Hassan Afzal Khan, Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, confirmed the death of three people in the unfortunate incident.
Khan said once authorities provide complete details of all the Pakistani fire victims, then they will proceed with the repatriation process and inform their families in Pakistan.
“We are in touch with the Dubai Police to ascertain more details about the three deceased. The dead bodies are in a local hospital and they will be repatriated in a day or two to their families after the completion of the procedures,” Khan told Khaleej Times on Sunday.
Every year, Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi repatriate the bodies of hundreds of nationals who die in the Emirates in cooperation with the national carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) free of cost.
Sixteen people were killed in the blaze on the fourth floor of a residential building in Al Ras on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
Study shows older persons tend to be less capable than their younger counterparts in this area and may be at risk of being taken advantage of
Called Vishu, the day also marks the New Year for people following Malayalam calender
Initiative aims to encourage youngsters to form lasting habits for sustainable future
Combined use of satellites to improve performance of power generation and water desalination plants
Police forces across the country have earlier called on parents to keep an eye on the youth who are usually caught lighting illegal firecrackers during celebrations
Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi
Effective from May 1, 2023, authorities in the country will have the jurisdiction to manage unruly and disruptive passengers that land in the country
Dubai-based real estate developer wants to motivate others to become charitable