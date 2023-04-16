Dubai: 3 Pakistanis identified among 16 killed in residential building fire

“We are in touch with the Dubai Police to ascertain more details about the three deceased," the Pakistan Consul General says

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 2:50 PM

Three Pakistani nationals have been identified among the 16 that have died in Al Ras, Dubai. The blaze broke out in a residential building on Saturday afternoon.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Pakistan Consul General in Dubai, confirmed the death of three people in the unfortunate incident.

Khan said once authorities provide complete details of all the Pakistani fire victims, then they will proceed with the repatriation process and inform their families in Pakistan.

“We are in touch with the Dubai Police to ascertain more details about the three deceased. The dead bodies are in a local hospital and they will be repatriated in a day or two to their families after the completion of the procedures,” Khan told Khaleej Times on Sunday.

Every year, Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi repatriate the bodies of hundreds of nationals who die in the Emirates in cooperation with the national carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) free of cost.

Sixteen people were killed in the blaze on the fourth floor of a residential building in Al Ras on Saturday.

