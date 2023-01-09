UAE to begin teaching about Holocaust in history classes in schools

The education authorities in the Emirates are yet to give details of the curriculum meant for primary and secondary students

By AP Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 2:23 PM

The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the U.S. says. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates are yet to make the announcement.

However, the announcement comes after the UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020 as part of a deal brokered by the administration of President Donald Trump.

“In the wake of the historic Abraham Accords, the UAE will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to UAE's normalisation deal along with Bahrain and Morocco.

Ambassador Deborah E Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, praised the announcement in her own tweet.

“Holocaust education is an imperative for humanity and too many countries, for too long, continue to downplay the Shoah for political reasons,” Lipstadt wrote, using a Hebrew word for the Holocaust. “I commend the UAE for this step and expect others to follow suit soon.”

The announcement comes ahead of a planned meeting of the Negev Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi this week, which grew out of the Abraham Accords. The meeting will see officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, the UAE and the US attend. Egypt has diplomatically recognised Israel for decades.

The Holocaust saw Nazi Germany systematically kill 6 million European Jews during World War II. Israel, founded in 1948 as a haven for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust, grants automatic citizenship to anyone of Jewish descent.

