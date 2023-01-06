UAE: Singapore embassy gifts book collection to Abu Dhabi libraries

The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared
The Singapore Embassy has gifted a specially curated set of books to the libraries of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
Kamal R Vaswani, Singapore’s Ambassador to the UAE, handed over the books to Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the DCT Abu Dhabi.
The embassy, through this initiative, aims to further strengthen the cultural ties, and training and education exchanges between Abu Dhabi and Singapore.
The books are from the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the National Library Board of Singapore. The collection includes diverse books and publications that introduce the UAE readers to Singapore, covering topics like governance, economic development, foreign policy, and history. Showcasing the soft side of Singapore, there are other collections on photography, design and architecture, as well as books on Singaporean food, an important part of Singapore’s multicultural identity.
Vaswani said the gift is “another weave in a larger tapestry of people-to-people ties between both countries”.
He stressed that Singapore looks forward to strengthening exchanges with DCT Abu Dhabi, which is doing tremendous work to enhance the cultural landscape.
“Looking to the future, we want to strengthen the personal ties between our youth. In support of this, we have included some children’s books to pique interest about Singapore. I look forward to these books being placed at the wonderful Abu Dhabi libraries. The gift is also in support of the ongoing efforts in Abu Dhabi to promote a culture of reading and constant learning,” Vaswani noted.
Shaikha Al Muhairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, lauded this cultural initiative.
“At DCT Abu Dhabi, we are keen to cooperate with cultural bodies around the world, in a way that promotes Abu Dhabi’s civilisational message and reflects the diversity and vitality of its cultural scene,” she added.
